Steven A. Madow, 74

Steven A. Madow passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. He was 74 years old.

Son of the late Morris Madow and Ruth Cohen Madow, Steven was born on April 27, 1950, in Bronx, NY. He was retired from the U.S. in Suffern, NY. He graduated from Dominican College in Blauvelt, New York, in 1972. He was an avid and talented martial artist and began his long career in his young teens in the Bronx. He taught the martial arts publicly and privately up until the time he passed. He was the owner and instructor of his martial arts school, the Dragon Gate School in Orange and Rockland Counties, where he held a masters ranking in Okinawan goju ryu, as well as degrees in jiu-jitsu, aikido, shorin ryu, and chin na. He avidly studied various other styles and body dynamics and would say to those who asked, “I don’t do karate, I am karate.” He was dearly loved and respected, and known to his students as Shihan, some of who came far and wide to train with him. During his career, he was a bodyguard for various government officials and others.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janet S. Madow at home; brother Robert Madow and his wife Betty (West Nyack, NY), and their children Adam, Danny and Peter; sister, Lori Kinney and her husband Terry (Middletown, NY), and their children Amanda and Mallory; as well as his other nieces and nephews Ralphie, Nicole, Neil, Marissa, John, Richard and James; and his many great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation: Thursday, December 5, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Memorial contributions in Steven’s name may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: t2t.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).