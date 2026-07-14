Stephen Jeremiah Conboy

Stephen J. Conboy passed away on July 8, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 89 years old. Son of the late Jeremiah and Margaret (Maher) Conboy, he was born on July 19, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Stephen was a Supervisor of Principals for the New York City Board of Education in Brooklyn, N.Y., a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Stephen’s rapier wit and sharp sense of humor, failed to mask his kindness, curiosity, and wide intellect. He was an old-time Brooklyn/New York sports fan, who lamented the deterioration of professional sports over time.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Edward Conboy, Robert Conboy, and Richard Conboy, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Stephen was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Emma Adele Conboy, and his brother, Dr. Kevin Conboy.

In addition to his family, “Uncle Steve” will be sorely missed by countless friends and neighbors, who aspired to love him as much as he loved them. We all rejoice in the knowledge that, in his reunion with his earthly bride, Stephen will hear the words we all so long to hear: Well done, good and faithful servant.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.