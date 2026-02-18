Stephen August, a longtime resident of Goshen, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence on Feb. 16, 2026, at age 85.

The son of the late Rose and Hyman August, Stephen was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Dec. 2, 1940.

Stephen worked as a barber for over 60 years.

Stephen will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His number 1 priority was always his children and grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and kind heart. He brought so much light and love into our lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was the world’s best Poppa.

Stephen is survived by his loving wife, Evelyne August, of Goshen, N.Y.; his beloved children, Michelle Olsen and her husband, John, formerly of Goshen, N.Y.; Danielle August and John DeVoe of Chester, N.Y.; and Brett and Alison August of Barryville, N.Y. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Michelle’s children, Alec and Lauren, and Danielle’s daughter, Samantha.

A Life Celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Final funeral arrangements and cremation care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Stephen’s memory.