Sr. Theresa Martin

Sister Theresa Martin passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2025, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. She was 86 years old. Daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Fahey) Martin. She was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 21, 1939.

Sister Theresa obtained degrees as both a teacher and a Registered Nurse. Additionally, she served as a Religious Moderator and Nurse for the Queen of Apostles. Sister Theresa had a joyful spirit, which showed itself in a dry sense of humor. As a nurse, she was able to get people to do what was most beneficial for them. She had an unassuming personality and did everything well.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Monroe, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pallottine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.