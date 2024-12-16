Sister Mary Roberta White, 93

Sister Mary Roberta White passed away on December 11, 2024, at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 93 years old. Daughter of the late Francis and Evelyn (Steffen) White, she was born on January 17, 1931, in Platteville, Wis.

Sister Mary Roberta was a religious missionary for Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate in Blooming Grove. She attended Platteville High School and was an undergraduate at Milwaukee Business Institute. She was the assistant general superior for five years and a local superior and infirmarian at Marycrest for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother Patrick White, and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers Robert and Roger White.

Visitation: Monday, December 16, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Rd., Blooming Grove, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at Marycrest Chapel.

Interment: Lady Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, P.O. Box 658, Monroe, NY 10949.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).