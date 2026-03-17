Sister Alice Marie D’Onofrio

Sr. Alice Marie D’Onofrio passed away on March 15, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Saverio and Mildred (Johnson) D’Onofrio. She is survived by a number of cousins and friends. Sister was a member of the Sisters of the Catholic Apostolate (Pallottines) for 63 years.

Sister was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Dec. 20, 1939, entered the Pallottine Community on Sept. 8, 1962, and made her final vows on Aug. 30, 1970. She offered her services to the Church through teaching and administration at various parish schools in the Archdiocese of New York and New Jersey. Sister Alice Marie taught at Sacred Heart School in Kearny, N.J., and was principal of Our Lady of Grace, Fairview, N.J. She was also the principal at Immaculate Conception School in the Bronx, N.Y., and at Holy Rosary High School in Union City, NJ.

We thank God for her 86 years of life, her 63 years of religious life in the Pallottine Community, as well as her service to the Church and our Congregation.

We pray for her eternal rest and for the comfort of her family and community.

Visitation will be held from 2 pm - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, 98 Harriman Heights Rd, Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Monroe, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pallottine Sisters Memorial Fund, 98 Harriman Heights Rd, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com