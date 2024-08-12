Sheila P. Hart, 85

Sheila P. Hart passed away on August 9, 2024, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Bucks Hill, in Waterbury, Conn. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late Al and Marion (Blatt) Streimer, she was born on July 8, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY.

Sheila worked as an assistant credit manager at Green’s Department Store in Middletown, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons Marc (Tracy) Hart of Stamford, Conn., and Allan Hart of Roseville, Calif.; sister Marlene Weber of Danbury, Conn.; and her beloved granddaughter Madison Hart.

Graveside service: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, 180 Union Corner, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845- 782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).