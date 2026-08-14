Sharyn L. Fulton, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., on August 13, 2026. She was 81 years old. The daughter of the late Charlotte (Pepe) and James Farley, she was born on June 20, 1945, in Paterson, N.J.

Sharyn was a kindergarten teacher for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, N.Y. She was also a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

To cherish her memory, Sharyn leaves her son Kenneth D. Fulton of Monroe, N.Y., and her five amazing granddaughters: Madison, Charlotte, Maria, Stamatia, and Katerina. In addition to her parents, Sharyn was predeceased by her husband Douglas J. Fulton, her son Brian D. Fulton, and her brother Kenneth Farley.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., www.ssqfuneralhome.com.