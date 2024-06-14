Service update: Richard A. Holmberg

Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Richard A. Holmberg, 85, of Goshen as he entered into rest on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at home in Goshen.

Richard was born January 12, 1939, in Monroe, NY. He is the son of the late Herbert O. and the late Francis (Davis) Holmberg. He married Beverly (Bonnie) A. Johnson, his high school sweetheart, on May 7, 1966.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Goshen High School in 1957. He was employed by Orange County Landfill, New Hampton, NY, as a supervisor for 35 years.

He is survived by his wife Beverly A. (Johnson) Holmberg in Goshen; son Richard A Holmberg in Goshen; daughter Robin Wells and husband Bob in Bloomingburg; granddaughter Madison Holmberg (Rick); brothers Chuck and Herb in Texas; nieces and nephews, and countless lifelong friends.

It’s impossible to express his kindness and how many lives he touched. He went above and beyond to assist anyone, at any time, especially his family whom he loved beyond words. His laugh was infectious and drew people in wherever he went. He was the most amazing husband and father and life without him seems unfathomable.

He was a football fan who played for Goshen and was inducted into the Goshen football Hall of Fame. He also played an integral part in starting the “old-timers” alumni games, as well as organizing get togethers for his high school reunion group - who would often meet for meals and reminisce about the good old days. He was a member of the Sharp Shooters Rod and Gun Club.

He loved animals big and small, especially his mini horses Harley and Lego. He would always make sure “his” birds, squirrels, and chipmunks were well fed and would spend hours overlooking his “homestead” which he meticulously cared for.

The world was better because he was in it. Whenever we meet someone who knew our father the first thing always said is “he is such a good man” and we couldn’t agree more. He was the best man, and we miss him immensely.

Services and burial at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.