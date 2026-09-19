Ruth C. Murphy passed away at the remarkable age of 104, bringing to a close an extraordinary life and truly marking the end of an era. She and her late husband Dr. James G Murphy enjoyed 50 years together. They raised their family in Monroe, N.Y. until moving to Boca Raton, Fla., in 1987.

Ruth was a very special lady—kind, gracious, loving, and cherished by everyone who knew her. She was a rare and beautiful soul, truly one of a kind; our unicorn.

She lived through more than a century of change, carrying with her a lifetime of memories, stories, love, and family. She loved to sing and dance to Frank Sinatra and enjoy her 4 p.m. libation, which was a wee wine.

Her 104 years were a gift to all who were fortunate enough to share them with her.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Paul Murphy, (Judy), Mark Murphy, (Bobbi), and Nina Braun; (late husband Arthur Braun), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and the family and friends whose lives she touched throughout her remarkable journey. A special thank you to Cassilda Harrison who took beautiful care of mom for years. She will forever be part of our family.