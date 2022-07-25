Rosemarie S. Baglia, 65, formerly of New Hampton, NY and Shohola, PA, passed away July 18, 2022 in New Paltz, NY. Born in New Hampton, she was the daughter of Robert and Lena Amitrano Schoonmaker.

Rose was a long-time Master Gardener and Resource Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension. She was a 1975 graduate of Goshen Central High School. Rose earned a Bachelor’s degree from SUNY Binghamton and a Masters degree in Extension Education from Penn State University.

Rose is survived by her mother, sons Robert (Jen) and James (Sarah) Baglia and her granddaughter Anastassia. Also surviving are her sisters Patty Ford, Marilyn (Keith) Genter, and Eileen Turi, her brother Richard (Janet) Schoonmaker, her aunt Emily Love, and nieces Christina and Tara. She was preceded in death by her father.

Rose had a passion for country music and rescuing animals. She loved owls, gardening and horses and always worked to preserve our natural world.

A celebration of life for Rose will be held at a future date.