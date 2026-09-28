Rosemarie Agnes Sullivan of Monroe, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 22, 2026. She was 82 years old.

Born in New York City on Nov. 26, 1943, she was the oldest of 10 children of the late Donald and Rosaleen Murray Sage. She was raised in the Bronx surrounded by not only her siblings and parents but also by her maternal grandparents who emigrated from Ireland, and her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Our Lady of Angels Elementary School, Notre Dame High School and Fordham University, a family tradition.

Known to all as Ro, she served as a second mother to her many siblings who adored her.

In 1972, she met Cornelius – or “Neil” as he was known - Sullivan, who was an audio/visual consultant. It was love at first sight and shortly thereafter, they married at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, officiated by Ro’s “Uncle Buddy,’ Monsignor James J. Murray, who was the Executive Director of Catholic Charities for many years.

Ro went on to have a very long career which included positions at WOR TV, Towers Perrin, a global human resources and consulting firm and ultimately, Nyack Hospital where she spent her remaining working years. Ro was a bundle of energy and enjoyed working well beyond her retirement years.

Ro and Neil moved to Monroe, N.Y., and the greatest joy of their lives was the welcoming of their son, Matthew Owen. She loved her home and enjoyed reading, gardening, and welcoming numerous pets into her life. She also was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, inherited of course from her Wisconsin-bred Dad. For her 80th birthday, her family gave her the #1 item on her bucket list, a trip to Green Bay to see the Packers at Lambeau Field. It was truly one of the highlights of her life.

Rosemarie is survived by her son, Matthew (Lauren) Sullivan of New York, N.Y.; brother, Daniel (Bernadette) Sage of Northern Ireland; sister, Maureen (Gary) Shillet of Forest Hills Gardens, N.Y.; sister, Eileen Robinson of Far Rockaway, New York; sister, Monica Sage of Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Margaret O’Brien of Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Josephine McCaffrey of Bronxville, N.Y.; brother, Patrick Sage of Bronx, N.Y., brother-in-law, Michael Staunton of Bronxville, N.Y., and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and goddaughters. She was predeceased by her husband Neil Sullivan, an infant daughter, Deirdre, and two sisters, Anne Bernadette Staunton and Kathleen Sage.

Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, 98 Galloway Road, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rosemarie’s memory to Sisters of St. Ursula (http://www.societyofstursula.org or Catholic Charities of New York (http://catholiccharitiesny.org)

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.