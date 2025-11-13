It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Rose S. VanRegenmortel on Nov. 7, 2025, at home in Montgomery, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. She was 87 years old.

Rose was the daughter of the late James B. and Malline (nee Meore) Schwartz. She was born on April 18, 1938, in New Windsor, N.Y.

Rose married the love of her life, Charles VanRegenmortel, Jr., on Nov. 25, 1956. They spent 37 years together until his passing in 1995. She spent her entire life in Washingtonville, 50 years of it in the “big house” on North Street.

Rose was an Executive Secretary for Flynn Real Estate, Jet Chef, and Mack Brothers for many years until her retirement in 1994.

To say Rose was an avid bowler is putting it lightly. She bowled from 1956 until 2023, traveling all over the country with her friends for tournaments. Rose served on every committee and held league offices throughout her entire bowling career. She was a walking rule book. She was inducted into the Newburgh Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001 for her ability and service. Her daughter has still not beaten her high game of 278 or average of 180, which was a weekly reminder.

Other than bowling, her greatest treasures were her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who made her smile every time she saw them. She also adored her sons-in-law, and they would always go out of their way to help her with anything she needed.

Rose was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her parents; brother, Jacob; sisters, Katherine (infant), and Joan. Survivors include her daughters, Lesa Valastro (Stephen) and Diane Bleimeyer (Bruce); grandchildren, Nicholas, Christopher, Melissa, Stephen, and Leslie; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Kira, Mila, Mikey, Christian, and Enzo; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Orange & Sullivan Hospice for the support and care during Mom’s last week.

Per Rose’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A Graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, N.Y. A celebration of life will follow.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Mom, you will be forever missed and loved. Rest easy till we meet again.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y 10950 (845) 782-8185.