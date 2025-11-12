Ronald A. Johnson of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on his 78th birthday, Wednesday, Nov. 5, after a year-long battle against pancreatic cancer. He was the son of Frank E Johnson, Sr. and Mable Irene (Emery) Johnson. He was born, Nov. 5, 1947, in Oswego, N.Y.

Ron grew up in Pulaski, N.Y., graduating from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1965. He graduated from Onondaga Community College, Syracuse, N.Y., in 1967 and from Ithaca College in 1969 with a Bachelor’s Music, majoring in piano.

Ron began his teaching career, which spanned 33 years, in the Monroe Woodbury Central School District, Central Valley, N.Y. He retired in 2002 as the Director of the Monroe Woodbury Senior High School Choral Department. He inspired thousands of choral students throughout his career. His passion for Choral Music was infectious.

Ron said he had lived three lives, traveled the world, had a passion for opera, cooking, and his beloved cats Otis, Stella, and Della.

He is survived by his husband, James Guilianelli, from Newburgh, New York, his twin brother Donald Johnson and his husband, Jorge Balmaseda, from Highland Mills, New York, and his sister Vickie Ann McPeck and her husband, Mark, from Skaneateles, New York. He had several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who he cherished. Ron was predeceased by his siblings, Frank E. Johnson, Jr, and Evelyn Johnson Stedman.

A celebration of Ron’s amazing life will be held in the Spring of 2026.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550, and the Monroe Humane Society.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185