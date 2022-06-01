Roger E. Darling, of Tuxedo, NY, passed away quietly on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. He was 89 years old. Son of the late Adelaide E. (Philbrick) and Frederick W. Darling, Jr., he was born in Montclair, NJ on May 12, 1933.

Roger owned and operated Darling’s Awnings in Ridgewood, NJ and later Tuxedo, NY until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and continued to do so in the Stand-by-Reserves until discharged in 1961. Roger attended Stevens Institute of Technology.

He enjoyed being active in his community, and for many years he served the Town of Tuxedo Fire Police, Sterling Forest Volunteer Fire Co., and the Kiwanis Club of Ridgewood, NJ. He was an active Scout volunteer, hiking and camping, with Monroe Troop 140 and was Scout Master to Troop 46 of Tuxedo, NY.

Roger had a great sense of humor, loved to talk, impart wisdom, and tell stories to his friends and family or (let’s be honest) anyone. Rumor has it, while racing skateboards down one of Tuxedo’s steeper back roads, he heroically swerved to avoid injuring a small dog. Resulting in a compound fracture in his left leg, this injury manifested itself in his characteristic “pimp walk”.

Roger is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Theodora “Teddy” Darling of Tuxedo, NY; his sons, Todd Darling and his wife Jennifer of Tuxedo, NY; and Tom Darling of Chester, NY; his daughter Jennifer Chichester and her husband Daniel of Stamford, CT; and his daughter-in-law Margarita Darling of Chester, NY. He is additionally survived by his sister Beverly Byard of Rocklin, CA; and five grandchildren: Ashley, Chelsea, Zachary, Alexander, and Lucas. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his son Kent Darling.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY, with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:45 p.m. Remembrance and refreshments will follow at the Sterling Forest Fire House. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.