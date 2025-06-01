Roger David Bell passed away on May 29, at the age of 89 years old. Son of the late Harry and Lorena (Simpson) Bell, he was born in Oxford Depot, on Sept. 13, 1935.

Roger proudly protected his country in U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1956. After his honorable discharge, he became a Lineman for Orange & Rockland Utilities in Monroe.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Diana Brown and her husband Jim of Knox, Jesse Bell and his wife Janice of Accord, Stephanie Schneider and her husband David of Hamilton, and Matthew Bell and his wife Kerri of New Milford, CT; grandchildren: Kristin, Ashley, Kyle, Lindsey, Becky, Madeline, Nolan, and Mairead; and great-grandchildren: Waylon, and Dahlia. In addition to his parents, Roger was also predeceased by his wife Jean L. Bell, his son Harry D. Bell, and his brother Willard “Woody” Bell.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 9, at Chester Cemetery, 24 State Route 17M, Chester.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, www.hvhospice.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.