Robert William Lyons of Monroe passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. He was 71 years old.

The son of the Doris (Johns) and William Lyons, he was born on March 1, 1955, in Suffern.

Bob was a Tool & Systems Engineer with BMW of N.A. in Woodcliff, N.J., a team he was proudly a part of for 38 years. Bob started his career as a marine biologist, carrying forward a lifelong passion for the responsible use of our oceans.

An avid outdoorsman, he belonged to the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club.

Bob built a truly remarkable at-home observatory, highlighting one of his other true passions, the cosmos. A believer in keeping the night sky dark, he was a member of the Rockland Astronomy Club.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Cynthia at home; his loving sons: Michael Lyons (and wife Erin) of Gainesville, Fla., Christopher Lyons of Monroe and Shawn Lyons (and wife Lauren) of Scotchtown; and his sister Linda Guyette of Smithville, N.J. Bob was also a proud papa to his cherished grandchildren, William and Jamison.

Bob was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation took place on Aug. 27 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

Cremation will be provided by MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions honoring Bob may be made to Alliance for a Living Ocean (www.ALOBI.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.StJude.org).

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).