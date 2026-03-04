Robert S. Collins, of Highland Mills, passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was born on Nov. 22, 1935, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Andrew and Eva Collins (nee Hinds).

Robert was the beloved husband of Maureen Collins (nee Kelliher), with whom he shared a lifetime of wonderful years. He was a devoted father to Margaret Mullane and her husband, Patrick, and to Robert Collins and his wife, Tara. He was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Collins and his brother, Noel Collins.

A proud grandfather, Robert’s greatest joy came from his family. He leaves behind cherished memories of his grandchildren, Maureen and Kevin Neyer, Christopher and Nikki Collins, Collin Mullane, and Ryan Collins, as well as his adored great-grandsons, Mason Collins and Rory Neyer.

After 10 years of dedicated service, Robert was honorably discharged from the military in 1962. He began his professional career as an electrical engineer with Holmes Electric. In 1968, Robert and his family moved to Suffern, New York, where he joined Paul and Julie Elmowsky in opening a machine shop, a venture that marked an important chapter in his career and cherished lifelong friendships.

Upon retirement, Robert moved to Highland Mills, where he found great joy driving a school bus for the Monroe-Woodbury School District. He often fondly referred to the children as “his kids” and took pride in the connections he made with them.

Robert had a lifelong love of golf, and the activity became a special bond between him and his grandson, Collin. His warmth, humor, and encouragement on and off the course earned him the affectionate nickname “Coach Grandpa”, especially among his grandsons’ golf team.

Robert will be remembered for his kind heart, steady wisdom, unwavering devotion to his family and friends, and his remarkable gift for fixing or building just about anything. His legacy of love, laughter, and mentorship will live through all who were fortunate enough to know him.

A life well-lived, a man well-loved, Robert S. Collins will be deeply remembered.

A Memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers, www.t2t.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

