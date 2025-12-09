Robert P. Finn

Robert “Bob” P. Finn, of Highland Mills, N.Y. entered into eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2025 at his home. He was 73 years old.

The son of the late Robert J. Finn and Dolores (Masin) Finn, Bob was born on March 26, 1952 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bob retired as a Police Sergeant after 31 years with the NYPD, 24th Precinct, New York City, N.Y. He later became the Deputy Security Director at Palisades Center. Bob then went on to work security at Armani in the Woodbury Common. He finished out his working career with Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, where he is missed every day.

Bob was an active member of the Holy Name Society, Emerald Society, Orange County Shields, Fraternal Order of Police, as well as St. Patrick Parish for 50 years.

Bob was a man of old-fashioned values and principles who was a devoted New York City Police Officer. He leaves behind a legacy of humor, perseverance and loyalty that will be carried forward in all who had the privilege of knowing him. Bob had an iconic mustache, which everyone admired and commented on but could never duplicate. He was a lifelong Mets fan who sang along with the oldies-but-goodies while washing his cars and mowing his lawn. Most importantly, his devotion to his family was second to none and was one of his greatest joys in life. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his daughter: Jennifer Diane Finn in 1979. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years: Diane M. (Willey) Finn at home; his daughters: Tiffany (Finn) Yanuklis and her husband Rich of Bedford Corners, N.Y. and Kimberly (Finn) Golebiowski and her husband Tommy of Highland Mills, N.Y.; by his grandchildren: Victoria and Juliet Yanuklis and Jameson Finn Golebiowski; and by his sister: SueAnn (Finn) Kelly of Blakeslee, Pa.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12 at St. Patrick R.C. Church, 445 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow the Mass at The Evergreens Cemetery in Brooklyn, N.Y. Contributions can be made to PBA Widows and Children’s Fund and sent to the NYC PBA Widows and Children’s Fund at the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, 125 Broad St., 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004-2400.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc. to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.