Robert H. Bieselin passed away on June 22, 2026, at the Belle Reve Nursing Center in Milford, Pa. He was 75 years old. Son of the late Edward and Dolores (Black) Bieselin, he was born on December 20, 1950, in Queens, N.Y.

Robert served honorably in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1974. Following his discharge, he transitioned to law enforcement as a State Trooper at the Middletown and Monroe Barracks. Additionally, he served as a Federal Police Officer at West Point and was an active member of St. Anastasia Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Robert J. Bieselin and his wife, Alfa, of Nyack, N.Y.; and Laura Lalor and her husband, Josef, of Milford, Pa.; his sister, Dolores Storey and her husband, Jerry, of Greenville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert was also predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara Bieselin, and brothers, Edward and Henry Bieselin.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at St. Anastasia Church. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.