Raymond Hink, of New Hampton, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was 74.

The son of the late Adam Hink and Gertrude Niski, he was born on October 15, 1947 in Goshen, NY.

A Vietnam Veteran, he served as a Sergeant E5, receiving a purple heart with clusters, and the Bronze Star.

He came home to marry his love, Christine Kozala and start a home and family. He worked for 30 years at the Orange County Residential Healthcare Facility. He also spent countless hours helping his in-laws on their family farm.

An avid hunter and sportsman, he had a beautiful love of nature that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. In later years he found a love of golf and trips to casinos with friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Christine; his daughter, Michelle and her husband Keith and their children Samantha and Elisabeth; his daughter Kristy and her husband Lee and their children, Baylee, Jaxson and Saylor; sisters, Rose Weslowski and husband Andy, Barbara Schadt and Susan O’Brien; brother Vincent Hink and wife Chris, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, from 4-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. His cousin, the Reverend Frank Borkowski will officiate.

Burial will be held in the Orange County Veteran’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Disabled American Veterans at www.ihelpveterans.org

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

