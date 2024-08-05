Phillip A. Jurgelon, 80

Phillip A. Jurgelon, formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away on August 1, 2024, at his residence in Schenectady, NY, surrounded by family. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Edward and Margaret (Tesseyman) Jurgelon, he was born on August 21, 1943, in New York, NY.

Phillip proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he made some cherished lifelong friends. Upon his return from the navy, he met the love of his life “Buttons” whom he loved and cherished beyond measure. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Con Edison as an emergency gas technician in Westchester, NY. He was also a former member and past post commander for the VFW Post #8858 in Harriman, NY. Upon retiring from Con Edison, he spent time in Orlando, Fl., where he worked for Walt Disney World.

He had a passion for baseball. He enjoyed coaching Little League teams in Monroe and traveling to professional baseball stadiums throughout the country. He has seen most of the current major league parks as well as several old stadiums that no longer exist. Upon retiring to Florida, he worked for the Houston Astros during spring training in Kissimmee. He loved visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame and had been there countless times.

He loved swimming, whether it was a pool, a lake, or the ocean. His favorite was Candlewood Lake in New Milford, Connecticut, which was near his childhood “farmhouse.”

He enjoyed model trains and would spend hours in the basement creating displays for all to enjoy.

Above all, Phillip was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a man of God and it showed in his everyday life.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Frances “Buttons” Jurgelon of Schenectady, NY; children Phillip A. Jurgelon II and his wife Melissa, also of Schenectady, NY; and Jodi Juskiewicz and her husband T.J. of Tucson, Ariz.; and his beloved grandchildren Chase, Cami, Michael, and Amanda. In addition to his parents, Phillip was also predeceased by their infant son Michael and his sister Florence Koniszewski.

Visitation: Monday, August 5, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or online at baseballhall.org/giving.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).