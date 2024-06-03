Peter Liter Sr., 95

Peter Liter Sr. passed away on May 31, 2024, at the White Plains Hospital in White Plains, NY. He was 95 years old. Son of the late Nestor and Anna (Homenuk) Liter, he was born on March 9, 1929, in Bronx, NY.

Peter served his country with pride in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 After his honorable discharge, Peter went to work for various car dealerships throughout the New York Metropolitan area. He retired as the president of North Shore Oldsmobile in Flushing, NY. He was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 488 for over 60 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Peter Liter Jr. and his wife Monika, of Winter Haven, Fl., and John Liter of Monroe, NY; grandchildren Gregory Michael Liter and Amanda Erin Putney; and his great-granddaughter Hannah Abigail Putney. In addition to his parents, Peter was also predeceased by his wife Winifred and sister Helin Lukas.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).