Peter J. Dombrowski, 62

Peter J. Dombrowski, formerly of Monroe, NY, passed away on December 11, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was 62 years old. The son of the late Jane (Shadlowsky) and Leon C. Dombrowski, he was born on February 27, 1962, in Boonton, NJ.

Peter graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory High School in 1980 and received his bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from the College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management at Niagara University in 1984. Peter enjoyed a successful career in hotel sales management at various top hotels throughout the country. His most recent occupation was in health care client services, where his infectious positive outlook on life and in-depth knowledge of the healthcare system helped many clients to successfully navigate through the difficult maze. Peter was passionate, loving, and caring. He possessed a genuine concern for the welfare of others, including the numerous pets he cared for during his lifetime.

He is survived by: his two brothers, Charles J. Dombrowski (Mary Johaneman ) of Livingston Manor, NY, and Michael Dombrowski (Martina Rinnowitzky-Rogan) of Florida, NY; his companion Luis de La Riva Anaya of Middletown, NY; niece and nephews Jessica Peterson of Oahu, Hawaii, Christopher Dombrowski of Livingston Manor, NY, and Andrew Rogan and Nicholas Dombrowski Rogan of Florida, NY. Peter was pre-deceased by his life partner, Piotr Janicki.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. A celebration of life is to be announced later.

The family requests donations in Peter’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home.