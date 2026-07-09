With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Peter C. Barba, on July 5, 2026, in Sarasota, Fla. He was 73 years old.

Born on Oct. 29, 1952, in Tuxedo, N.Y., Peter was the son of the late Charles and Alphalena (Gillette) Barba.

Peter dedicated 38 years of his life to serving and protecting his community as a Police Officer, retiring from the Ramapo Police Department in Suffern, N.Y. He was also a proud 50-year member, former Chief and past President of the Sloatsburg Fire Department. He was a member of the Tuxedo Sportsman Hunting & Fishing Club and served as President of the Italian American Club of Tuxedo. True to his character and lifelong commitment to helping others, Peter volunteered in New York City in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, demonstrating the compassion, generosity and dedication that defined him. Throughout his years of service, Peter received numerous awards, recognitions, and commendations honoring his dedication, commitment and contributions to the communities he proudly served. Peter was our hero and always will be.

Peter is survived by his cherished wife of 46 years, Barbara LaBurt-Barba, of Venice, Fla.; his loving children, Sharon Key and her husband, Thomas, of Tuxedo, N.Y.; Adrienne Barba and her fiancé, Terrell, of North Port, Fla.; Peter Barba and his wife, Elizabeth, of Monroe, N.Y.; and Robert Barba and his wife, Melanie, of Pine Island, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister, Laurel Bates and her husband, Melvyn, of Sloatsburg, N.Y.

Peter was the proud and loving grandfather of five granddaughters: Penelope, Adriana, Scarlett, Annabelle, and Ivy; and one grandson, Robert. He also leaves behind several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sisters, Donna and Carolyn, and his brother, Stephen.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2026, from 2– 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo, N.Y.

Cremation by MacLennan Hall Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: T2T.org.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com .