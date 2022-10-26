Peggy Sue McConnell, of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 12, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital. Daughter of Val Jean McConnell Koskie and the late Otto Paul McConnell, Peggy was born on June 30, 1964 in Warwick, NY.

Left to cherish Peggy’s memory are her mother, Val Jean McConnell Koskie; her brothers: Dennis McConnell and Glenn McConnell, her sisters: Sharon McConnell and Kathleen Zubalsky ; in addition to 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 great nieces and nephews; as well as her family at The ARC Big Island Group Home.

Peggy Sue loved listening to music while singing, dancing, and rocking on her swing. She was a caring, loving, selfless person who never had a negative thought of anyone. Her innocence and exuberance were a blessing to the entire family. She especially enjoyed taking short walks around the yard while holding your hand. She was an active participant in the ARC Special Olympics at West Point and enjoyed interacting with the cadets. The family would like to offer special thanks to Peggy’s ARC Big Island House family for their years of devoted care and love they provided to Peggy.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, followed by a Graveside Service at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY.

In memory of Peggy, donations may be made to The ARC Greater Hudson Valley for benefit of Big Island Group Home 162 East Broadway, Monticello NY 12701