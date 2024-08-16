Paul Covais Jr., 90

Paul Covais Jr., of The Sentinel of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill. He was 90 years old. The son of the late Fannie (Cillo) and Paul Covais, Sr., he was born on December 17, 1933, in New York, NY.

Paul worked as a surface operator for the M.T.A. in Brooklyn, NY. During his time with the Transit Authority, he was elected as union representative (TWU Local 100) of the 5th Avenue Bus Depot. After retiring from the Transit Authority, Paul went on to work at West Point Military Academy. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, and he served in the New York State National Guard for many years.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at gatherings with the extended family. While he was still well enough, he could often be found cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. Much to the enjoyment of those around him, Paul always had a story to share or an opinion to voice (often with no filter).

He is survived by his two sons: Michael Covais and his wife Lisa of Quincy, Mass., and Paul Covais and his wife Stacy of Greenville, NY. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Emidio (Quincy, Mass.), Andrew (Greenville, NY) and Alexa (Greenville, NY), in addition to several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Rita (Nerone) Covais.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Sentinel of Port Jervis for their love and care during the past two years, especially “Paul’s favorites.”

Visitation: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 5-8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).