Patti Jenkins, a resident of Wurtsboro, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, at the age of 76. She was born on April 17, 1950 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of Robert Cunningham and Jean Sjoholm Cunningham.

Patti was a beloved mother and grandmother who worked for many years as a real estate agent. Known for her kindness and generosity, she had a genuine love for people of all ages and backgrounds. She enjoyed reading, culture, traveling, and having in-depth discussions about anything and everything. She cherished the time she spent with her family. As the oldest of ten children, Patti loved her siblings, nieces and nephews dearly.

Patti is survived by her children, John, Denise, and Daniel, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be observed privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.