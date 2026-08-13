Orlando “Jake” LaRegina of Florida, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 7, 2026, at Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middletown, N.Y. He was 94 years old.

Born in New York City, on April 7, 1932, he was the second child of Carlo and Jennie (nee Rescigno) LaRegina.

Jake served proudly in the US Army. Jake married Eileen Murray on May 10, 1958. They opened a driving school in the Bronx which he ran for 20 years. Jake later retired as an OTB cashier at the Riverdale, N.Y., location. He was a professional boxer. Jake loved to train and work out. He was an avid pro football fan. Jake loved to teach whether it was in athletics or driving. He enjoyed helping people succeed. Jake was a generous person with his time. Jake’s family always came first, and he loved to make everyone laugh. Jake always tried to anticipate people’s needs and offered his assistance without hesitation.

Orlando is survived by wife, Eileen LaRegina; sons: Jack LaRegina and his wife Anna of Florida, N.Y.; Edward LaRegina and his wife Cindy of Acra, N.Y.; and Vincent LaRegina and his wife Kathryn of New Fairfield, Conn.; grandchildren: Anthony, Edward, Louis and Vincent, Elizabeth, Joseph and Kelly LaRegina and great-grandchildren, James, Joseph and Isabella LaRegina. He was predeceased by his brothers Vince LaRegina and Felix Rescigno.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 13 at St. Joseph’s Church, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at alz.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.