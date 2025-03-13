Muriel Ann Alex, 86

After living a full and joyful life despite the onset of dementia in recent years, Muriel Ann Alex (nee Weeks), of Sacramento, California, left this world on November 30, 2024, at the age of 86 and is now at peace. She leaves behind family in California, including daughter Stephanie (John) Mein of Alameda, daughters Lynne Alex of Sacramento and Michelle Alex of Folsom, son Greg (Ana) Alex of Woodland Hills, and daughter Rosemary Alex of Oakland. Loving grandchildren who will miss their Nana are Michael Mein, Mitchell Mein, Willie Mein, Brian Alex and Sean Alex of California, as well as Andrew Alex and Sabrina Alex of Washington.

Muriel was born on March 21, 1938, and was the eldest daughter of Elwood S. and Elizabeth Weeks of Monroe, New York. She was raised in the Round Lake Park area of Monroe and had many happy memories of her childhood with her siblings. She is survived by her brother Donald Weeks of Monroe, sister Patricia Porvaznik of Newburgh, and brother David (Barbara) Weeks of Monroe. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Patricia Weeks of New Jersey and Polly Weeks of California, and brother-in-law David Moore of Delaware, along with many cherished nieces and nephews. Predeceased siblings include twin brothers Robert Weeks and Richard Weeks, sister Elizabeth Moore, sister-in-law Corinne Weeks, and brother-in-law Larry Porzavnik.

Muriel attended Thevenet Hall Academy in Highland Mills during her freshman year before transferring to St. John’s Catholic High School in Goshen where she graduated in 1955. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Joseph Alex of Goshen, on October 11, 1958, and as an air force spouse, moved several times between Maine, California, and Colorado before settling in Sacramento, where she had resided for the past 51 years.

In 1985 Muriel was hired to work for the Sacramento Kings basketball team upon their relocation from Kansas City and she remained there for nearly 20 years until her retirement. As a passionate Kings fan, she continued to attend games and cheer on the Kings with her family up until her passing.

Muriel cherished spending time with her family and her adored grandchildren. She also enjoyed the adventure of travel and especially loved visiting her family in New York and trips with her siblings to Florida. She made a very memorable trip to the Holy Land as well as a cruise to the British Isles and her ancestral homeland of Ireland. Her Irish heritage was clearly evidenced by the twinkle in her eye, her gift of the gab, and her razor-sharp wit that could leave even complete strangers in stitches.

But no matter where she was, she always considered New York to be her home, and it was always her wish for her final resting place be near her parents.

Funeral and interment services: Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 21 North Main Street Harriman, New York.