Monroe Fire Commissioner John Centofanti, Jr. dies at 58

It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely and unexpected passing of John Centofanti, of Harriman, NY, on December 22, 2022. He was 58 years old. The son of the late Sandra (Nowak) and John Centofanti, Jr., he was born on January 17, 1964, in Sleepy Hollow, NY.

John was currently serving as an elected Fire Commissioner in the Monroe Joint Fire District that provides fire protection to the Town of Monroe. John was also the active . He had previously served as a first Lieutenant for Mombasha as well. He will be tremendously missed.

John is survived by his sister Holly Haman of Roswell, GA; and by his brother Matthew Centofanti of Middletown, NY. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother-in-law Charles Haman.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a Funeral Service to begin at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to Mombasha Fire Co., 406 N. Main Street, Monroe, NY 10950

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com