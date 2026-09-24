Mildred Elaine Foote Frandino Sheerin passed peacefully on Aug. 26, 2026 after an extended illness. Born and raised in NYC she spent her high school years in Mahopac N.Y. She graduated SUNY Albany with a BA in Education, and taught High School Business Law, Stenography, Typing and Humanities at Monroe-Woodbury High School. She received a MA in Education from SUNY New Paltz, taught College at Harriman College and Mt. St. Mary’s in Newburgh, N.Y. Millie did not stop until she ended her educational career culminating as a Bureau Chief for the State Education Department.

Broadway and Public service was a passion. She sang, she danced, she acted and directed, in Monroe-Woodbury Teachers Association Broadway, Monroe Community Theater Productions, and the Cape Cod Community Theater, too many shows to mention. I’d suppose, a big kudos came from Vanessa Redgrave who was in the audience and came up to Millie after a Cape Cod show and said, “You did a fantastic job with that role!” Millie taught children, teens, college students and adults. Mildred served on the Town of Woodbury Recreation Board, ran for public office, was President of the M-W Teachers Union, and was Group leader for many cancer spousal and family support group meetings for hospice on Cape Cod.

She was a parent of six very successful kids, AND their spouses, grandparent of thirteen successful kids and six great grandchildren. Millie wrote and published in educational journals and many letters to the various local newspaper editors. Was a WSI at aged 36, vacationed in the Adirondacks, traveled around the U.S., and to China, England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Italy, Nova Scotia and Canada. (Even slept and sailed on her son’s 42-foot sloop.)

She lived two thirty plus year marriages, with two soul mates. She lived a long full successful life. She has donated her body to modern medicine.

She was an example and inspiration for us all!

She is survived by her second husband James Sheerin of Brewster, Mass. Her children, sons Carl (Diane) of Pleasantville, N.J., Philip (Ramita) of Folly Beach, S.C., Anthony Jr. (Jennifer) of Rensselaer, N.Y., Joseph (Robin) of Monroe, N.Y., daughter Marykay (Michael) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Roderick (Levah) of Island Pond, Vt., 13 grandchildren, 10 Great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Wayde Foote and Katherine McNeill Foote, brothers Robert and Lowell Foote, and surviving Brother Roderick (Janet) and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to any hospice in her name.