Mildred Carmella Coco, formerly of Howard Beach, N.Y., passed away peacefully at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Nunziata and Athilio Caleo, she was born on November 5, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mildred worked as a clothing examiner for Roxanne Swimwear in Jamaica, N.Y. Prior to that, she worked for the New York Telephone company in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Coco and his wife Margie of Highland Mills, N.Y. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband Joseph Anthony Coco, and her sister Rosemarie Tedesco.

Visitation will be held from 9-10 am. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, Queens, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.