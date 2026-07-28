Michael J. Lee of Monroe, N.Y., passed away surrounded by his family at his home on July 24, 2026. He was 86 years old. Son of the late Mary (Manning) and Joseph Lee, he was born in New York, New York on February 22, 1940.

Michael’s life was one of service. He was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and St. John’s University. He served his country in both the United States Army, and then the United States Air Force Reserve. He was a very proud member of the FDNY; serving as a Firefighter with Ladder Company #27 in the Bronx, and volunteering as a First Responder on 9/11. Michael went on to continue a second career as a Fire Safety Director working with the United States Navy, JP Morgan, and Goldman-Sachs. Always a fireman, he was an active member of the Orange County/Hudson Valley Retired FDNY Firefighters Association. His love of “the job” extended to the community as a founding member and former Chief of the South Blooming Grove Fire Department. Michael was also a devoted parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Marcella (Sforza) Lee at home in Monroe; sons Michael Lee and his wife Sue of Warwick, and Matthew Lee and his wife Cara of Delmar, New York; daughters Marcella Schoepf of Sugar Loaf, Maryalice Bout and her husband Edger of Monroe, and Maura Lee also of Monroe. Michael leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren: Ian, William (Buddy), Brian, Owen, Margaret, Madeline, Finnius, and Rowan; and three great-grandchildren: Lawrence, Penelope, and Ella. He is survived by several nieces and nephews as well.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother Martin Lee, his sister Marilyn Abbott, and by his granddaughter Erin.

Michael was deeply committed to his family. Adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Papa took joy in their achievements and was a regular presence at sporting events, dance recitals, and theatrical presentations. His love of the mountains and his passion for skiing is passed on to them all. His intelligence knew no bounds, and his children often relied on him for his wisdom and compassion. He will be dearly missed by his dance partner, travel partner, and life partner Celli.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, New York. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, N.Y.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Walter and Edward Luedke Memorial Foundation www.WELfoundation.com or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan www.hospiceoforange.com.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.