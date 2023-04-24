Michael F. Mazza of Elizabethtown, NY, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on April 13, 2023 at the age of 70.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 19, 1953, Michael found a great love for the peaceful glory of the Adirondacks which would become his home, fondly calling it his own “slice of heaven,” where he enjoyed reading, nature watching and spending quality time with friends and family. To know Michael was to love him; his gentle strength, his wise words, his enormous heart and his warm embrace. He will be dearly missed by the very many lives he touched.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Mazza, his sisters Dina Cardone and Edwina Mosteller and brother Thomas Mazza, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Edwina Mazza.

The funeral viewing will be held at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush in Highland Mills, NY on Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a mass at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Highland Mills, NY at noon. All friends and family are welcome to help celebrate the life of Michael.