Michael Cavanaugh, 58

Michael Cavanaugh passed away on August 3, 2024, at his residence in Monroe, NY. He was 58 years old. Son of Louise and the late Donald Cavanaugh, he was born on December 6, 1965, in Middletown, NY.

Michael was a manager for Fed-Ex in Monroe, NY. He was a member of the Monroe Country Club and was a season ticket holder for the Red Bulls soccer team.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Louise Cavanaugh of Monroe, NY; aunt and uncle, Joyce and Marsh Merrill; cousins Jase and Barrett Merrill; and their families.

Visitation: Thursday, August 8, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, August 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society: cancer.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).