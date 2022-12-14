Michael Callahan passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home in Central Valley, NY. He was 54 years old. Michael was born on November 6, 1968, in Cornwall, NY. He was a self-employed Roofer in Monroe, NY.

Michael is survived by his son Michael Callahan, of Harriman, NY, and by his daughter Ashley Callahan, of Port Jervis, NY. Also left to cherish Michael’s memory are his mother Sherry Callahan, at home in Central Valley, NY; and his two brothers: John Callahan of Lake Worth, FL, and Brian Callahan of Highland Mills, NY.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s honor to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, www.hospiceoforange.com

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com