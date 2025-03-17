Mary T. Danzeisen, 84

Mary T. Danzeisen of Harriman, NY, passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center on March 14, 2025. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late James M. and Pearl (Greene) Taft, she was born in Harriman on March 27, 1940.

Mary was a teaching assistant at Pine Tree Elementary School in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children James (Cathy) Danzeisen (Pine Bush, NY), John Danzeisen (Westfield, Mass.), and Jenny Danzeisen (Harriman). Mary leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Brandon, Briana, Kristie, Jamie and J.P., as well as many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John Taft of Red Oak, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her devoted husband Donald J. Danzeisen.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral service: March 19 at 2 p.m.

Interment: Cemetery of The Highlands, Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies at alleycat.org.

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.