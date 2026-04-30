Mary Lee Di Pasqual

Mary Lee Di Pasquale passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 25, 2026, in Atlantic City, N.J. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late James and Margaret (Fleming) Lee, she was born on December 2, 1935, in Bronx, NY.

Mary was an English Teacher at John S. Burke Catholic High School in Goshen. N.Y, and was a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Douglas Di Pasquale and his wife, Sara, of Bernardsville, NJ; and Karen Di Pasquale of Wildwood Crest, NJ; and her grandchildren, Lukas and Mia. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her husband, Louis Di Pasquale, and daughter, Ellen Di Pasquale.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Tower, www.T2T.org.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com