Mary A. Ritter, 77

Mary A. Ritter passed away on June 8, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY, surrounded by her loving family. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late John and Virginia (Lomax) Cleary, she was born in Bronx, NY, on August 13, 1946.

Mary was a clerk for Ross Lumber in Monroe, NY, for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, William Ritter; daughters Lisa Liquori and her husband Mike, of Lawrenceville, Ga., Kathleen Corrado of Monroe, NY, and Mary Berenson and her significant other Giani Del Duca, of Valley Cottage, NY; her beloved grandchildren Anthony Liquori, Aidan Corrado, and Laney Corrado; her beloved nephew James Kelly; and her step brothers and sisters Mary, Mona, Michael, and Matthew. In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her son-in-law Matthew Corrado, as well as her siblings Patty, Barbara, Danny, and Tommy.

Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a Chapel Services beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).