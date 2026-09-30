Marilyn Slevin, loving widow of John Slevin and beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at Glen Arden Healthcare Center in Goshen, N.Y. on Sept. 21, 2026. She was 96 years old. She had lived in Woodbury for 52 years before moving to the Glen Arden Continuing Care Community in 2018.

Marilyn was born in New York City on Dec. 30, 1929 to Peter and Florence (Burke) Smith. She married John Slevin on August 9, 1952 at St. Gertrude’s Church in Bayville, N.Y. Her beloved husband died on Dec. 18, 1990. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Maryann Tirella.

Marilyn attended Mt. St. Vincent College and graduated from Adelphi University. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills and was active there in the Rosary Altar Society, the Parish Council, the Ministry to Seniors, and she conducted an annual Blood Drive for St. Patrick’s for many years. She had also been an instructor and coordinator for the elementary CCD Program, and a religious instructor in the RCIA Program. She was a member of the Woodbury Seniors, the Woodbury Parks and Recreation Commission and she was Past President of the Board of Trustees for the Cemetery of the Highlands. She was also an EMT and a long-time member of the Woodbury Ambulance Corps, logging over 1,000 calls.

Marilyn was a willing volunteer, but her focus in life was her family. She was a woman of unshakeable faith in God. She was a good friend to many, including her adult children. She was always ready to listen, and offered her wise counsel only when asked.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne and Allan Anderson of Nokomis, Fla., and their children Abigail (Mark) Miller and Hillary; John and Sharon Slevin of St. Augustine, Fla., and their children Jennifer (Scott) Cullen, Heather (Michael) Vitale and Christopher (Chelsea); Michael and Lois Slevin of Warwick, N.Y., and their children Brian (Stephanie), Patrick (Janett) and Owen; Maryann’s children John and Emily (John) Oliveria; Kathleen and Frank Golazeski of Columbus, N.J., and their children Daniel (Casey), Mark (Tess) and Kate (Brandon) Dolly; Eileen and Wallace Penniman of Methuen, Mass., and their daughter Kelly; Robert and Geraldine Slevin of Tafton, Pa., and their children Bridgette (Basil) Kenton, Rebecca (Paul), Michael (deceased) and Conor. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, especially Catherine Pugiliese of Erie, Pa., Carl (Sabrina) of Greer, South Carolina and Maureen (Frank) Rinaldo of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Patrick’s RC Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, N.Y. Interment will follow the Mass at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.