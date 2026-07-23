Marie S. Cronin

Marie Cronin passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on July 20, 2026, at the age of 84. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Baggott) Sullivan, she was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Bronx, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Richard J. Cronin, of Washingtonville, N.Y.; children, Elizabeth Breheny and her husband, Michael, of Washingtonville, N.Y.; Maureen Guattery and her husband, David, of Middletown, N.Y.; Richard J. Cronin, Jr., and his wife, Cynthia, of Hernando, Fla.; Christine DiVirgilio and her husband, John, of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and Margaret “Peggy” Cronin of Middletown, N.Y.; sibling, Timothy Sullivan and his wife, Patricia, of New Jersey; and Jack Sullivan and his wife, Fran, of Florida; sister-in-law, Mildred Cronin of Virginia; 12 grandchildren, seven great-granddaughters with one on the way, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie was also predeceased by her sister, Anne Fahey.

Marie dedicated the final years of her career as the Payroll Supervisor for Orange County, where her diligence and reliability earned the respect of all who worked alongside her.

Above all else, her heart belonged to her family. She was a fiercely loyal and devoted friend - the kind who showed up without being asked and never hesitated to lend a listening ear or a helping hand. But the defining warmth of her life was the bond she shared with her husband of 63 years, Richie. Together, they were two halves of one complete soul, walking through life with a devotion and harmony that inspired everyone who knew them.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.