Marie J. Hafenecker

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Marie Hafenecker on May 23, 2026. Daughter of the late Frank and Silvia (Sciarillo) Grande, she was born on September 21, 1928, in New York, N.Y.

Marie, a true Monroe icon and self-proclaimed “Queen of 17”, will be remembered for her larger-than-life spirit, sharp sense of humor, and deep devotion to her family and community. In 1972, she purchased the Captain’s Table in Monroe, N.Y., where she poured her heart and soul into building not just a business, but a beloved local legacy. Through her hard work and dedication, she was proud to pass that legacy on to her sons, Raymond and Michael. Marie was always the life of the party, bringing laughter and energy wherever she went. She found joy in painting, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. A happy hour staple, Marie was known for her jokes, stories, and her scotch on the rocks. She leaves behind a lasting mark on Monroe and all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raymond Hafenecker, and his wife, Kathleen Aherne; and Michael Hafenecker and his companion, Renee; brother, Luke “Mickey” Grande and his wife, Hope; grandson, Paul, and his fiancée, Jennifer; another beloved grandson; two great-grandchildren; and nieces, Claire, Helen, Nancy, Joan, and Jean. In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Michael F. Hafenecker; sister, Frances G. Lawless; brother-in-law, Ray Lawless; and nephew, Ricky.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Marie will begin at 11 a.m., on June 1, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com