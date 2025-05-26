Maria Rizzi, 82, of Monroe, NY, passed away on May 15, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on September 10, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Rosario and Pauline Macca. Maria was married to Richard Rizzi for 61 years, and he will miss her dearly. Maria is also survived by her dear brother Custode “Sonny” Macca, and predeceased by her darling sister Annette Cannizzaro.

Her loving children will honor her memory: Christopher Rizzi and his wife, Marie, of Parish, FL; Anthony Rizzi of Wilmington, NC; James Rizzi and his wife, Erin, of Jupiter, FL; Virginia Gilkes of Bradenton, FL; and Stephanie Rizzi of Maybrook. Her eleven adoring grandchildren-Marissa, Christina, Samantha, A.J., Abrianna, Nicholas, Olivia, Noelle, Taylor, Jayden, and Augie-will continue her legacy.

Maria graduated from Brooklyn College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and was a proud business owner in Monroe. She first opened Rizzi Printing and Photography with her husband, Richard, in the early 1980’s. Later, in 2001, she and her loving sister-in-law, Anita Imperio, opened Monroe Printing. Maria was a pillar of the community, and an expert in proper etiquette. She assisted brides and business owners alike over her long career. Her ability to finesse the English language to suit the needs of her clients was second to none.

Maria also loved to play and coach sports. Over the years she volunteered as a coach for the CYO basketball league and the Monroe Woodbury softball league. She loved coaching her girls and never missed any of her children’s games. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play both sports, and you could often hear her yelling from the sidelines.Maria was also a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe. She attended Mass there weekly, sometimes daily, sitting in the same pew with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her love for the Catholic faith was woven throughout all her words and actions.

She is now at rest with her Heavenly Father. Pray to her and for her. She is always listening.Maria’s daughter, Stephanie arranged a memorial mass. The funeral mass will take place at a later date in Bradenton, FL., where Maria will be laid to rest.