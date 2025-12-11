Maria A. Martinez passed away on Dec. 8, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Rafael and Margarita (Torres) Perez, she was born on June 18, 1931, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico.

Maria was a Supervisor for the Department of Social Services in New York City.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria T. Rodriguez of Montgomery, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Maria was also predeceased by her husband, Francisco Martinez, and daughter, Evelyn Garcia.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950. Maria’s ashes will be placed in the family Niche next to her husband at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185.