Marguerite R. Treco passed away on March 17, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Aniello and Angela (Tocci) Vetrano, she was born on Aug. 2, 1941, in Yonkers, N.Y.

Marguerite owned Treco Transportation in Rock Tavern, N.Y., and the Maybrook General Store in Maybrook. She was also a proud member of the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Fla.

Margie was truly one of a kind. Her larger than life personality never quite matched her tiny stature.

She was feisty, strong-willed, and wonderfully stubborn. She had a sharp sense of humor, a mischievous charm, and just enough boldness to say what others only dared to think. At times a little inappropriate, always unforgettable - Margie kept life interesting.

She was generous, kind, and deeply supportive, the heart of her family and the apple of her grandchildren’s eyes. She loved fiercely, laughed often, and left others holding their breath waiting for her to say the quiet part out loud, and more often than not, she did.

She was a competent business woman whose team will tell you she was the best boss they ever had.

Margie found joy in life’s simple and meaningful moments. She could be found reading a “special book” or helping her great-grandson with his numbers and letters, relaxing on her porch with a cigarette, unwinding on the couch with a glass of Chardonnay, or at the casino waiting for that big win.

Whether she was in New York or Florida, Margie was at home. Always ready for an adventure, never turning down a cruise or a spontaneous road trip. Let her know when you were leaving, and she was ready to go.

Her laughter, her honesty, and her love will live on in all who knew her.

Though she is gone, her spirit will remain in every story told, every laugh shared, and every adventure taken in her honor.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Gadbois and her husband, Glen, of New Windsor, N.Y.; Marialana Wentink and her husband, John, of Maybrook, N.Y.; and William H. Treco, Jr., and his wife, Leslie, also of Maybrook, N.Y.; brothers, Michael Vetrano and Aniello Vetrano, Jr., and his wife, Phyllis, all of Yonkers, N.Y.; grandchildren, Rebecca, Kayla, Hope, Billy, John, and Connor; and great grandchildren, Cole Michael Jr., and Liliana Taylor. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Jean Treco of Yonkers, N.Y.; Jean Treco of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Karen Treco of Venice, Fla.; and Helen Treco of Manteno, Ill.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marguerite was also predeceased by her husband, William H. Treco, Sr., brothers, Richard and Gary Vetrano, and granddaughter, Taylor Jane Wentink.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 117 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY. A burial of cremains will take place at a later date.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.