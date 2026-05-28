Margaret Viola Darcy of Monroe, N.Y., passed away at her home on May 23, 2026. She was 92 years old. Daughter of the late Immaculate (Dell’Aquila) and Raniero Maselli, she was born in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 9, 1933.

Margaret was a Homemaker.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Steven Darcy of Pennsylvania; and her five grandchildren: Jeffery Darcy, Kristen Darcy, Zachary Proctor, Samantha Darcy, and Nathan Darcy. She also leaves behind a legacy of five great-grandchildren: Shannon, Rory, Branson, Elena, and Giovanni, plus #6 “on the way”.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, her two brothers, and her four sisters.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., www.ssqfuneralhome.com, (845) 782-8185.