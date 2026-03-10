Margaret R. Clarkin, of Cornwall, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2026 at her residence. She was 68 years old.

The daughter of the late Edward Mowen and Doris (Smith) Mowen, Margaret was born on January 18, 1958 in Orange, N.J.

A devoted mother, loving wife, and teacher by trade, she built her life around the things that mattered most love, family, laughter, and a deep desire for adventure. Margaret was a retired Elementary School Teacher for Peekskill City School in Peekskill, N.Y. She carried the heart of a teacher not only into the classroom but into every part of her life, guiding others with kindness, encouragement, and plenty of fun along the way.

Deeply artistic, she expressed herself through creativity and color. She would often paint beautiful murals in her children’s rooms, transforming ordinary walls into joyful, personal spaces. For her, art was another way to share love and brighten someone’s world.

She loved singing along to songs with complete enthusiasm, even if staying on key wasn’t exactly her specialty. She danced like no one was watching and laughed easily, filling rooms with joy and lighthearted energy.

She loved gathering family and friends for charades and board games, turning ordinary nights into unforgettable memories. Her adventurous spirit led her to hiking trails, sunny beaches, and snowy mountainsides, always eager to experience the beauty and excitement life had to offer.

Although she was more introverted by nature and her husband more extroverted, they balanced each other beautifully. He brought the energy of the room, and she brought the warmth that made it feel like home. Together they shared a love that was real, playful, and honest. They teased each other endlessly, laughing and challenging one another in the way only true partners and best friends can. Their love was never about appearances or perfection. It was genuine, steady, and deeply lived.

In the final chapter of her life, as she faced Alzheimer’s disease, her husband cared for her with extraordinary devotion for fourteen years. With patience, strength, and unwavering love, he stood by her side every single day. A true reflection of the deep bond they shared and the life they built together.

While we will miss her deeply, we carry her with us in our hearts, in our memories, and in the way we choose to live. Her love remains part of our story, always.

In addition to her mother, Margaret is survived by her beloved husband, Thomas M. Clarkin; her children, Danielle (Brad) Schuka of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Derek (Melody) Clarkin of Yorktown, N.Y., Joseph (Chitra) Clarkin of Beacon, N.Y., Christina Clarkin of Cornwall, N.Y., and Ryan Clarkin of New Windsor, N.Y.; her four grandchildren, Khloe, Savannah, Jax, and Leo; and her siblings, Bernadette Polniaszek, Greg (Margaret) Mowen, Edward (Theresa) Mowen, and David (Catherine) Mowen.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. Interment will follow the Mass at Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of the Hudson Valley in Margaret’s memory to: www.alz.org/hudsonvalley

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com