Margaret M. McGrath passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home in Florida, New York. She was 76 years old.

Daughter of the late Clarence (Danny) Daniels & Margaret Smith Daniels, she was born on January 11, 1946, in Bronx, New York. She was the widow of Richard S. McGrath, the love of her life. Margaret was a retired Underwriter for Western World Insurance Group in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

“Margie” is survived by her children: Daniel and Stacey McGrath, of St. Augustine, Florida and Richard & Melissa McGrath of Milford, Pennsylvania; her loving brother, Edward Daniels, of New Jersey; and her five grandchildren that she adored: Amber, Sean, Patrick, Connor and Kathryn. She was predeceased by her son, Patrick S. McGrath.

Visitation was on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral Mass was held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 North Main Street, Harriman. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

Funeral arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.