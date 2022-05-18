Marc Adam Braghirol, 31, of Fredonia, NY passed away on May 10, 2022 in Fredonia, NY. An ever curious learner with a wide variety of interests and passions, Marc was in the process of obtaining his Masters of Business Administration in Business Intelligence through Dayton University. A graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School, Marc was born and raised in Monroe and was a faithful member of the Monroe United Methodist Church.

His greatest passion in life was helping other people and often cited the most rewarding experiences of his life having been volunteering as a chaplain intern at the Arrendale State Prison in Georgia and performing multiple community service projects in underprivileged communities in the Appalachian Mountains. He was heavily involved with the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Life Scout. Marc graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 2014 with his Bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Marc is survived by parents Scott and Sue Braghirol of Jaffrey, NH, older brother Erik Braghirol and his wife Nancy Braghirol of Cornish, NH, and younger brother Kevin Braghirol and his wife Nikki Braghirol of West Hartford, CT. He is also survived by grandmothers Elaine Kasch of Jaffrey, NH and Betty Braghirol of Inman, SC. He was predeceased by grandfathers Harry Kasch Jr. and John Braghirol Sr. He is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly.

Services to honor Marc will occur on May 20, 2022 at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. The wake will begin at 5:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:45pm.

The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Monroe United Methodist Church to aid in the restoration of the ceiling of the sanctuary (checks can be mailed to 47 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY, 10950) or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (www.afsp.org) in memory of Marc Braghirol.